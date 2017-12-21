16,7m followers get Musk’s cell number

If you’ve ever sent a message to the wrong person, or accidentally sent a rude message by replying to an email instead of forwarding it, don’t feel alone – Elon Musk just sent his private cell phone number to 16,7-million followers.

The message was supposed to be a private one, to Oculus chief technology officer John Carmack, asking him to give Musk a call.

Apart from raising the very pertinent question of why Musk wants to talk to Carmack, the message made the Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX inventor’s private number public knowledge.

Followers who tried to call the number didn’t get Musk on the line, though. Instead, they got a message with a secret audio that “God of War” players can hear if they call a phone number in the video game.

The message says: “By the Gods, you’ve done it! Somehow you’ve found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect.”