Intel adds gaming, VR performance

Intel has launched its new 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics, designed for gamers, content creators, and virtual and mixed reality users.

The new processor is optimised for small form factors like 2-in-1s, thin and light notebooks, and mini PCs.

The new 8th Gen Intel Core processor will come in two configurations, offering users a choice of 65W or 100W total package power.

The new ship brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX™ Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. EMIB acts as a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2 and reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of discrete components implemented separately.

With this space savings, OEMs have more freedom and flexibility to create thin and light products, with enthusiast devices able to slim down to less than 17 mm, running run up to eight hours on a single charge.

For gamers and VR enthusiasts, the new chip delivers up to three times the frames per second.

Content creators can also do more, with 42% faster creation possible.