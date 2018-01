Apple promises better parental control Apple has responded to calls that it improve child controls on its smartphones.

Shareholders involved in education wrote an open letter to the company, commenting on the potential mental health impacts of the phones, and asking that Apple offer parents tools to help them better manage childrens’ usage.

The company has issued a statement promising to add new features and enhancements to parental controls.

iOS already lets parents control and restrict what their children consume, but new features will make these tools more robust, the company promises.