Quick fixes mitigate chip vulnerability

So far the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities on Intel, AMD and ARM chips hasn’t resulted in any reported breaches.

That’s the word from Intel, which is working with other industry players to develop and distribute software and firmware mitigations for the exploit methods.

“In early December we began distributing Intel firmware updates to our OEM partners,” the company states in its latest security update. “For Intel CPUs introduced in the past five years, we expect to issue updates for more than 90% of them within a week, and the remainder by the end of January. We will continue to issue updates for other products thereafter.

“We are pleased with this progress, but recognize there is much more work to do to support our customers.”

Intel adds that the reduction in performance that was predicted as a result of the patches hasn’t materialised, or is less than anticipated.

“Based on our most recent PC benchmarking, we continue to expect that the performance impact should not be significant for average computer users. This means the typical home and business PC user should not see significant slowdowns in common tasks such as reading email, writing a document or accessing digital photos.

“Based on our tests on SYSmark 2014 SE, a leading benchmark of PC performance, 8th Generation Core platforms with solid state storage will see a performance impact of 6% or less.”

Operating system vendors and cloud service providers are also working to ensure the vulnerability is fixed, Intel states. These partners are also reporting minimal performance degradation.