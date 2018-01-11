Calling all resellers: vote for your favourites South Africa’s IT resellers are urged to name their favourite vendors and distributors, giving them the opportunity to win one of the coveted titles in the Channelwise Awards.

The annual awards recognise the vendors and distributors who best met the needs of their reseller partners though product range, availability, logistics support and channel programme.

Resellers are able to influence the market through their votes by nominating for the products, solutions and programmes that best suit their needs for the prestigious awards, says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.

“The value of the voting goes beyond simply naming their favourite vendors and distributors,” he says. “Importantly, resellers are asked to rate the service they receive from their suppliers as well. This information can help vendors and distributors gauge how well they are doing in various areas, and take remedial action where necessary.

“It’s a great way for resellers to tell their suppliers what they really think about them — and what they’d like them to do in future.”

When they click on the survey, resellers will be asked select the category\ies they work in: components; end-user computing; servers, storage and networking; and printers, peripherals and consumables.

Once they check just those areas where they operate, they will be asked to choose their favourite vendors in a number of sub-categories.

At the end of each category, they will be asked to name their top distributors, and rank them on: ease of doing business; stockholding, logistics and delivery; credit availability; and channel programme.

All volume and SME resellers can cast their votes at http://ChannelWise.Channelwise-Awards-2017-Consumer-Survey.sgizmo.com/s3/; enterprise resellers should vote at : http://channelwise.channelwise-awards-enterprise-survey-2017.sgizmo.com/s3.

The closing date for voting is 20 February 2018.