Hyper-connected car from Hyundai, Cisco Hyundai Motor Company and Cisco has revealed a new technology roadmap that will enable next-generation in-vehicle networking with security.

In addition, the companies shared their timeline for commercial deployment of ‘hyper-connected’ production vehicles, slated for 2019. Technology advancements from the collaboration will enable Hyundai and Cisco to disrupt auto industry at a faster pace.

This automotive and IT collaboration is focused on technology solutions for in-vehicle data demands, which will increase exponentially with autonomous driving and other connectivity needs.

The focus for Hyundai and Cisco is moving away from restrictive CAN (Controller Area Network) systems, to Ethernet communications, which boast processing speeds of up to 1Gbps. Ethernet-based software also supports integrated data control, which allows for flexible expansion of connections to handle large data sets coming from various components in the vehicle simultaneously.

Hyundai and Cisco have created a new platform that provides highly secure access to all the data in the vehicle. The platform utilises the first generation of 1Gps architectures and automotive Ethernet with QoS, which allows for maximized bandwidth, more capabilities. It’s highly configurable and secure – and offers the flexibility to design and build new services.

It will also accelerate innovation, provide “over the air updates”, and shorten the lifecycle in bringing new capabilities to market.

“Hyundai Motor Group’s ongoing collaboration with top global technology companies is a testament to our ‘Open Innovation’ spirit that will prepare us for continued leadership as transportation and mobility undergo an unprecedented evolution,” says Seung Ho Hwang, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai Motor Group’s auto intelligence division. “Our partnership with Cisco is an outstanding example of such efforts, and in 2019 we will unveil the first vehicle equipped with groundbreaking connected-car technologies jointly developed by the two companies.”

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) platform is an in-vehicle network that sets the table for adaptive technologies. It also offers integrated, enhanced security – as well as full end-to-end networking. The SDV will allow new, high-speed services through an integration layer between software and legacy hardware.

By enabling IP and Ethernet services, legacy buses and devices will work together with the new Ethernet attached devices and services.

Through its work with Cisco, Hyundai Motor will ensure that its connected car infrastructure can adapt to new innovations in vehicle to everything (V2X) communication, that will allow for a much safer autonomous driving experience and enable ‘smart traffic’ services. This will allow the connected car platform to evolve and link cars to everything from homes and offices to city infrastructure and other vehicles via intelligent networks, The Internet of Things, and Internet Protocol technologies.

“Cisco is pleased to bring a standards-based approach in partnership with the automotive industry; one that will help accelerate innovation, and increase the value to the consumer,” says Ruba Borno, vice-president: growth Initiatives and chief of staff to the CEO at Cisco. “By creating a flexible, scalable, and secure platform, we are allowing automotive companies to deliver better cars — faster.”

Hyundai and Cisco initiated collaborative development in 2016 and jointly shared their vision for connected mobility at CES 2017, demonstrating their “hyper-connected car”. The two industry leaders agreed that the next phase of transportation must have a new and innovative communication infrastructure with a flexible and more secure platform that would also offer a path to innovate and build smart-vehicle solutions.

Hyundai’s own development teams have been creating core technology since 2013, including Hyundai Car Cloud, Connected Car Operating System (ccOS), and Connected Car Service Platform (ccSP). Hyundai Motor will also work on other connected car technologies and related services such as smartphone and smart home connected services, intelligent remote support, fully autonomous driving, smart traffic functionality and mobility hubs.

The In-Vehicle Network software is scheduled to arrive in 2019.