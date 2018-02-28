HP extends LaserJet warranty

Official HP distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) is excited to announce that HP has extended its warranty period from one to three years on the LaserJet M300/400/500 and M600 (A4) series of printers purchased from 1 February 2018.

This will effectively see an additional two-year HP Carepack added to the existing one-year warranty, which provides a significant value-add to end users in the Southern African market.

The warranty extends the specific base warranty offering to three years, of either carry-in, next business day on-site with Defective Media Retention, and/or replacement of units that cannot be economically repaired.

After the three-year period expires, HP’s post-warranty Carepack can still be purchased, thereby further extending the printer warranty.

Comments Caron De Fortier, HP Printer & Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC: “HP has taken a significant step with extending its warranty period, which shows increased commitment to channel partners. Providing worry-free printing for three years is an important differentiator and value-add.”

“Individual and business users can now enjoy peace of mind while their printing costs are stabilised and their investment is protected during the life of the printer.”