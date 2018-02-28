ZTE launches Common Core Solution

ZTE has launched the 2/3/4/5G fully-integrated Common Core solution at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Based on the 3GPP R15 service-based architecture (SBA), it integrates all kinds of accessing modes including fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) in the layer of network functions (NF) and network services (NS).

ZTE Common Core consists of network function services defined by 3GPP specifications and public network function services. All the services address the requests of being self-contained, reusable and self-managed. ZTE Common Core provides services through HTTP/2+JSON interface. Distributed media planes support flexible deployment and high-performance forwarding as well as interwork with the control plane through the standard CUPS (PFCP) interface protocol.

ZTE Common Core, based on the cloud native concept, uses open microservice components, a carrier-grade visual DevOps tool and lightweight container technology, to equip network slices and network functions with on-demand orchestration, rapid deployment, flexible elasticity and high reliability.

On the basis of full virtualisation, it achieves the decoupling of an underlying cloud platform and the decoupling of software and hardware, and it leverages software and hardware acceleration technologies to meet the high speed, low latency, high reliability and other requirements of 5G application scenarios.

In the Phase I and Phase II 5G Core tests of IMT-2020 (5G) technology research and development and the 5G tests with the world’s leading multinational operators, ZTE’s 5G core network passed all the comprehensive testing and validation with its service-based architecture, network slicing, 5G service process, edge computing and other key technologies and was highly recognized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.

Compared with providing 5G access by upgrading 4G EPC, the 2/3/4/5G fully-integrated Common Core solution adopts the 3GPP standard SBA to provide users with better end-to-end service experiences and to provide operators with finer QoS control, more flexible deployment and standardized service interfaces to boost service innovation quickly. In addition, the Common Core solution allows operators to avoid multiple upgrades of wireless and core networks, which will greatly reduce operators’ TCO (total cost of ownership).