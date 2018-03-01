Redstor adds archiving-as-a-service

Redstor, an international SaaS specialist, developed in Cape Town with sales and support in Johannesburg and the UK, have added a new archiving service to its data management platform.

Redstor’s archiving service gives organisations dealing with multiple terabytes of data the ability to free up space on their costly primary storage by offloading rarely accessed data to the cloud.

This offers significant savings, particularly to organisations dealing with ten Terabytes or more of data, as they can increase their ROI by keeping their existing storage assets productive for longer and lower their IT TCO by migrating large volumes of data to a lower-cost platform.

The new service allows end users to strengthen their data protection and management processes, and provides peace of mind that data is always available and securely protected. Redstor’s archiving service is automated and policy-driven, minimising management time and effort, thus enabling IT staff to focus on more strategic business initiatives.

Redstor’s service uniquely allows access to data archived in the cloud as if it was still stored locally on primary storage. For the user, the performance and overall experience remain the same. Unlike traditional archiving technologies, Redstor’s service uniquely ensures archived data is instantly available for any purpose, including compliance and regulatory requests.

Redstor’s ground-breaking InstantData technology gives high-speed access to the archived data so users can work on what they need straight way. There’s no need to wait for the whole file to be retrieved as the bits of each file are prioritised as they are needed.

“Our new archiving service offers organisations all the performance benefits of an on-premise solution with all the best features of a cloud-based model such as no hardware or CAPEX outlays and effortless scaling,” comments Paul Evans, Redstor CEO. “This new service will allow existing Redstor customers to benefit from a highly user-friendly and affordable archiving service, while our partners will be better positioned to meet the archiving needs of their customers and prospects.”

Redstor’s new archiving service will also enable the company to grow its footprint among larger end-user organisations, as part of a company-wide expansion strategy.

The release of this archiving service furthers Redstor’s vision of enabling organisations to manage all their data in one place, and from a single screen, giving customers the complete package: insight, backup, disaster recovery and now archiving.