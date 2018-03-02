Fujitsu offers SAP/HANA conversions

Fujitsu has launched of the SAP S/4HANA Conversion Service, which offers support for migration from existing SAP ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, SAP’s next-generation ERP system.

Targeting customers migrating from an existing SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA, this service provides comprehensive support from migration preparations to post-migration verification.

Fujitsu will evaluate the possibility of migrating customer systems as well as assuring the compatibility of various functions, and will propose the optimal method for supporting the migration. It will execute a smooth and reliable migration of SAP ERP systems in all types of environments to SAP S/4HANA.

Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to offer a variety of services supporting the business lifecycle of customers through SAP systems, especially in deploying and migrating to SAP S/4HANA, the next-generation ERP supporting digital businesses.

SAP S/4HANA combines high-speed data processing with an integrated user interface, serving as a useful tool in bringing about the early realisation of digital transformation on customer business.

There are currently about 2 000 systems in Japan with SAP ERP systems, including SAP ERP 6.0, as core. As SAP plans to end mainstream maintenance (standard support) for ERP 6.0, in 2025, the number of companies considering migrating from their current SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA is increasing.

In order to achieve this, it will be necessary to migrate a huge volume of existing assets, including individually developed expanded functionality (Custom Code). Conducting this migration on the basis of a mature plan and then validating it is a demanding task which Fujitsu has experience excelling in.

Major features of the service include:

* Comprehensive support from migration preparations to post-migration tests – Through this service, Fujitsu will offer comprehensive support from preliminary tasks, such as defining requirements and design, to carrying out the migration and post-migration testing, completing the whole project in as little as six months. Fujitsu will prepare a migration plan assuring reliability and efficiency, using custom templates to design it. In addition, Fujitsu provides a smooth migration by having its SAP-certified consultants support every step of the process.

* Reliable migration of customers’ individually expanded functionality – Using the experience stemming from numerous successful SAP migrations, Fujitsu will validate the post-migration compatibility of customers’ individually expanded functionality, ensuring reliable asset migration. In addition, test scenarios will be prioritized according to their impact on operations, efficiently conducting post-migration operational evaluations.

* Flexible support for migrating diverse customer environments – Fujitsu can support migration to SAP S/4HANA, regardless of customer’s operating system, database management system, or SAP ERP system. In addition to on-premise systems Fujitsu supports on-premises operating environments for SAP S/4HANA as well as a number of cloud services, including Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and NIFCLOUD, for SAP S/4HANA environments.

* Comprehensive support for customer operations – By combining this service with other existing services provided by Fujitsu, such as the SAP S/4HANA Consulting Service, the SAP S/4HANA Proof of Concept Service, LCM Service, and the Operations Improvement Support Service, Fujitsu offers full support for customer businesses with the SAP system, from conceptual planning of the new system prior to migration and maintenance to post-migration operational improvements.

Future plans

Fujitsu has applied for the certification of this system under SAP’s Partner Packaged Solution Qualification. With this certification, Fujitsu will be able to provide solutions which are standardized and certified, offering the customers predictable QCD, letting them concentrate on their core business.

In addition, Fujitsu will expand this service globally in the future, in coordination with the Global Delivery Centers (GDC) it has developed as delivery locations in eight countries around the world.