Digital disruption and the healthcare challenge

The African region is seen to be one of the most sought-after markets globally for healthcare investments, having experienced stellar growth over the last decade and showing no sign of slowing down in the near future.

According to a report by the IFC, the private-sector arm of the World Bank, it is estimated that by 2022, Africa will need $25-billion to $30-billion in investment in physical healthcare assets alone, including hospitals and clinics.

This investment is sorely needed. An article published by the World Economic Forum noted that Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for only 13% of the world’s population, despite bearing 24% of the global burden of disease – most of which comprises preventable illnesses.

According to Ryan Sanderson, Exhibition director at Informa Life Sciences Group Africa, the pressure to identify real solutions for Africa's healthcare challenges should be a critical consideration for any entity looking to invest in the region.

With high levels of mobile penetration on the continent, coupled with advancing technologies and new approaches to healthcare management, digital transformation within the healthcare sector may be one of the solutions to addressing the challenges faced, particularly in rural parts of Africa.

Key medical and healthcare topics include: surgery, nursing, decontamination & sterilisation (CSSD), public health, hospital build, healthcare management, healthcare technology life-cycle management, and ethics human rights and medical law.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are important in enhancing the capabilities of healthcare systems in the region.

Key issues affecting the healthcare sector include:

* Opportunities for investment in healthcare start-ups in Southern Africa;

* Water saving and efficiency in health facilities;

* Making nurses techno savvy;

* Planning and managing healthcare technology across the lifecycle of healthcare facility;

* Community lived experiences of climate change in relation to energy sources;

* The impact of political decisions on healthcare; and

* Telemedicine: Providing remote access to high-quality care.

Finding solutions to these challenges will not only result in greater access to health services for those who need it the most, but it will in turn reduce the financial burden that all governments experience when trying to meet their nation's healthcare needs.

