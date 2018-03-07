New-look Yellow Pages goes digital

By Kathy Gibson – The Yellow Pages is seeking to re-invent itself for a digital world with the announcement of new brand, logo, strategic positioning and platform.

Central to the new positioning is the concept of “find” as opposed to “search”, with the new-look Yellow Pages hoping to differentiate itself as a platform that helps users find the specific information they need rather than simply turning up search results.

“Don’t search: find,” is the new pay-off line that accompanies the new, digitally-relevant logo.

Itumeleng Matlaila, GM: marketing and business intelligence at Trudon, says: “The Yellow Pages is a heritage brand in South Africa and in moving with the times, we made a decision to keep the element of familiarity but further invest in digital search platforms. The changing face of consumers has led us to reconsider how they consume the information we provide. By relaunching, we aim to remain relevant in the market.”

As of April the Yellow Pages will have a new look and feel, including a new logo, new brand positioning, and most importantly, a new strategy to increase its foot print with younger and digitally-savvy audience. This includes existing clients, with offerings of bundled digital products and potential customers with offerings of self-registration and the greater opportunity to be found.

As part of this, the Yellow Pages is also re-launching its app which will eventually see over 100 000 small and medium businesses registered. The Yellow Pages App, like the book, is a database of local service providers you could possibly need in your day to day life – from plumbers to electricians and restaurants and financial institutions.

The app features a chat function which allows consumers to chat directly to potential suppliers in real time. The app also allows a consumer to see average costs as well as ratings and reviews of previous work done. All of these features mean this platform guarantees that your search will yield a find without you having to scroll through numerous pages.

The Yellow Pages started 68 years ago, and has managed to remain relevant, says Bradley Swanepoel, acting-CEO of Trudon SA.

“One of the things contributing tot is has been our ability to serve SMEs in South Africa, providing a platform for businesses to connect with customers.”

Business needs haven’t changed fundamentally in that time, Swanepoel adds. “Businesses still want to be found, and connect with people.”

Technology has made it easier for users to find information – but conversely it has made it more difficult for businesses to be found.

“This is an opportunity for Trudon and the Yellow Pages to re-assert itself,” Swanepoel says. “We have a brand that is strong and trusted – to bring that trust back to the community, to help them succeed in business.”

SMEs are the future of South Africa, Swanepoel says. “The biggest challenge for them is how to access the market in a way that is cost-effective.

“Our vision is to create a single platform where SMEs can register, and be found by customers.”

The platform will help businesses to find customers to understand their needs to be proactive and to connect with customers.

Swanepoel points out that Trudon has a track record in South Africa, and it has the passion to succeed in the digital world.

“We also have a strong brand, that is trusted. The Yellow Pages brand gives people comfort.”