Take mobile print to the next level

By now, nearly every business has either enabled or considered enabling their employees to work remotely – whether from 9-5 or just while they’re on the road. Mobile is increasingly becoming the way we work, and it’s happening fast.

By A Zimmer, channel and SMB marketing specialist: commercial excellence at Xerox

More employees are working remotely than ever before. In fact, by 2020, mobile workers will make up the majority of the workforce, and here’s why.

Whether you’re a business owner or you’re just entering the workforce, the growth of mobile as a way to work is great news for everyone.

Research has overwhelmingly shown that mobile is good for business. It can limit absences, increase productivity, and even help your business save money. It can also net you better employees by eliminating location requirements and allowing you to widen your pool of applications. It even has a positive impact on employee satisfaction. But most importantly, mobility plays a critical role in your digital transformation, which has the potential to open you up to new levels of productivity and security.

Building a mobile print strategy can seem daunting. Whether they’re on the road or working from a remote office, your employees need to have the ability to access stored business documents like contracts and invoices, and to print or to scan from anywhere, at any time, from any kind of device. A comprehensive mobile strategy for your business should incorporate both document processes and mobile workflows – and establishing both is easier than you think, with the right support.

Mobile and cloud technologies have revolutionised the way we store and share information, opening up a whole new world of possibilities. By employing the right mix of devices, connectivity, and processes you can harness the power of mobility to boost your business, starting right now.

Xerox has produced a short, practical guide gives businesses a thorough, yet easy-to-follow tutorial on how smart multifunction devices and managed print services (MPS) can work together to help you harness the incredible power of mobile, allowing you to balance productivity and ease of use with security and control to give you the advantages you need, without the learning curve you’d expect.

Download the e-book here.