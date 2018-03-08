Jonas Bogoshi to leave Dell EMC

Jonas Bogoshi, head of channel at Dell EMC South Africa, has resigned from the company, effective 31 March.

Bogoshi, who will be pursuing other opportunities, is a well-known figure in the South African IT industry, having held leadership positions in a number of technology companies.

In 2015, he become the head of EMC South Africa in 2015 and, when Dell and EMC merged, he took over the combined channel team in South Africa and the SADC region.

“I want to thank Dell EMC for the wonderful journey and opportunities,” Bogoshi says. “But there is much more to be done to realise South Africa’s digital future and it is time for me to pursue that future in other capacities.”

Doug Woolley, country manager of Dell EMC South Africa, comments: “Working with Jonas has been incredibly gratifying and enriching. His experience in both technology and business is without question, and his departure is a sad day for the Dell EMC family.

“We wish him all the best and hope we can maintain the standards of quality and leadership that he has brought into the organisation.”