Meditech extends solutions with Commvault

Commvault has announced a new partnership with Meditech Holdings South Africa that will allow electronic health record (EHR) specialists to expand the breadth of data management, compliance and record management solutions to its customers throughout Europe, Africa, Singapore and Australasia.

Meditech’s EHR facilitates over 300-billion data transactions per year of patients’ critical – and highly legislatively-sensitive – personal data details.

The new agreement will expand Meditech Holdings South Africa’s solution portfolio offering across Europe and Asia by directly distributing/reselling Commvault’s Data Platform within its managed service solution.

Meditech Holdings South Africa will expand the direct patient care value of accessible, sharable but secure datasets being created across modern healthcare IT departments.

“We’re connecting patient information across all environments, for care coordination that tells the entire patient story,” comments Charlotte Jackson, CEO of Meditech Holdings South Africa. “This means we need to deliver a more varied selection of backup and compliance solutions covering bigger, cloud and vendor agnostic environments.

“Given the added levels of protection that Commvault’s solutions afford against security issues like Ransomware and its ability to enable compliance with regulations such as GDPR and PoPI (in South Africa) more easily, it quickly became apparent to us that Commvault backup was the right fit for what we and our customers required.”

Fred Mills, senior director: Commvault Healthcare at Commvault, adds: “This is a real win for hospitals and laboratories around the world that now have the security of industry leading management of their electronic health records to ensure patient data is not compromised, or unavailable to clinicians when they need them the most.

“The agreement opens up new market opportunities and a greater ability to deliver strategic value to wider audiences within the healthcare sector for us and Meditech.”