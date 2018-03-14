Entersekt tops in mobile security

For the third year in a row, South African fintech company, Entersekt has won the Best Mobile Security Technology award in the annual Banker Africa Southern Africa Banking Awards.

The aim of the awards is to recognise outstanding performance and excellence in the financial services industry. Open to all banks and financial institutions in Africa, the awards are designed to reward and promote excellence and competition through their countrywide programmes to set new standards in the industry in quality of service, best practice, and financial performance.

“Mobile security and authentication evolves on a daily basis, and in order to keep pace, it is vital that we are able to provide our customers with state of the art technologies for their end users – no small feat considering how rapidly new payments services emerge, and how swiftly consumer expectations change,” says Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt.

“To be recognised as a leader in this space is testament to the innovative Entersekt team who work tirelessly to develop new products that keep pace with the dramatic changes in consumer behaviour, new technology, and the fast-evolving regulatory environment that continues to pose a challenge.”

One such product is Connekt, which was launched earlier this month at Seamless Africa 2018 in Cape Town.

“Connekt gives financial institutions the ability to turn on new mobile payment services within their existing banking apps quickly and cost-effectively – it works regardless of the underlying technology, payment endpoint, or merchant network involved,” says Nolte.

Using Connekt, banks can deploy these new services simply without having to spend a lot of time and money developing their own interfaces to cater for the disparate systems that enable these capabilities.

“Connekt’s key advantage is that the bank’s mobile users will enjoy the same user experience for initiating and authenticating e-commerce transactions as for banking. There is no need for the consumer to download a profusion of mobile payments applications; they can access all the different services through a single trusted point – their branded banking app,” concludes Nolte.