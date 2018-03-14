Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died.

Hawking suffered from Lou Gehrig’s disease, and spent much of his adult life in a wheelchair and using voice synthesiser to talk.

He died this morning (14 March), co-incidentally on Pi Day and Albert Einstein’s birthday.

Hawking, born on 8 January 1942 in the UK, was also a cosmologist, astronomer, mathematician and author of numerous books.

He was married twice, and had three children.