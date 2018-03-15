Datacentrix attains new certifications

Datacentrix has achieved ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications.

“This official recognition will certainly have a very positive impact on our positioning in the market, and, combined with our Level One B-BBEE status, provides Datacentrix with a compelling competitive advantage within the local sector,” explains CEO Ahmed Mahomed.

The organisation’s Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal offices were recently audited by DQS Management System Solutions – as was its Infrasol (Samrand) operation – to assess compliance.

The scope of the audit was determined as “the provision of all-inclusive integrated IT technology and services-orientated ICT solutions to corporate and public sector organisations.”

Processes audited included SHEQ (Safety, Health, Environment and Quality), human resources, sales and projects, finance, warehouse, procurement, facilities, IT, and the Gauteng Service Desk.

Its Cape Town, East London and Port Elizabeth branches, as well as eNetworks, will go through the process later this year.

Debbie Maguire, divisional manager: logistics and SHEQ at Datacentrix, clarifies: “Datacentrix’ management and responsible process owners were involved throughout the audit, assisting in providing the relevant information, documentation and proof of compliance. In fact, the auditors noted top management’s commitment and transparency regarding the management system in the report-back received, and also praised our risk assessment process, enabling assessment of current measures to analyse and control.

“Datacentrix’ achievement of these standards is proof that the organisation adheres to consistent processes and procedures, and confirms that compliance and continuous improvement are high up on management’s agenda,” she adds.

“Our entire team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we met these objectives, and without the dedication and commitment of all members, it would not have been possible,” concludes Mahomed.