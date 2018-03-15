Lorna Hardie takes the reins at VMware

VMware has appointed IT industry veteran Lorna Hardie as its new regional director for sub-Saharan Africa, effective 2 May.

Reporting to Henri van der Vaeren, vice-president: South Europe, Middle East & Africa (SEMEA) at VMware, Hardie will be directly responsible for driving the organisation’s vision and strategy in the region.

Mark Reynolds will continue in the role of interim head until Hardie joins in May.

Hardie joins VMware from Lenovo, where she has been focussed on driving the success of the company’s enterprise stack, inclusive of its traditional infrastructure, software-defined storage and hyper converged offerings.

“We would like to welcome Lorna to VMware and look forward to leveraging her successful track record in business development, growth and people management to our business,” van der Vaeren says. “She is a very professional and incredibly enthusiastic leader and her appointment will ensure we maintain the excellent relationships we have with customers and that our VMware partners and employees in the sub-Saharan Africa region continue on the very successful trajectory they are on.”

Prior to joining Lenovo, Hardie working at HP for 16 years, serving in several senior positions. These included software country manager, networking country manager, enterprise security product manager for South Africa and Africa, and global account executive.

She joined HP from 3Com.

The VMware post fell open in January when Matthew Kibby left to take up an executive role at Sage.

Kibby joined VMWare in October 2015, having previously held a number of senior positions at Oracle SA.