SMME IoT, SqwidNet aim to connect 1m devices

Ecosystem management solutions and IoT strategy provider SMME IoT has signed a channel partnership agreement with SqwidNet to connect 1-million devices within the next three to five years in South Africa.

The partnership opens up excellent opportunities for SqwidNet to provide their proposition of low-cost, long-range, low-power modules and devices to the existing network of partners that SMME IoT services.

SMME IoT in alliance with Visiosoft, a dedicated IoT device maker, has begun their foray by initially installing just over 2500 water meter reader units across the country.

The analytics platform connected to these devices receives the consumption data every 30 minutes. These are active sites, that send data from the devices into a cloud platform. This data is then used to understand the consumption patterns of the area resulting in responsible usage of water in various suburbs and communities.

SqwidNet CEO Reshaad Sha says: “SMME IoT operates across a range of verticals like the financial sector, human resource management and technology. We are confident that through this partnership we will be able to expand our competitive offering into these sectors.”

“SMME IoT offers end to end solutions using leading technologies and sustainable partnerships to grow and support various businesses in South Africa. We specialise in devices that are IoT ready and retrofit devices that provide us with a rapid market entry advantage” adds Rajen Naidoo, executive business development at SMME IoT.