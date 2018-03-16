Road closure at Park/Main Reef

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will embark on the relocation of optic cables at Park Street, Main Reef and Treu Road intersections on Sunday (18 March).

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes, with the work expected to take place between 18h00 and 04:00.

The relocation of services forms part of the City’s R30-million upgrade of the M2 – Main Reef interchange to decrease congestion and improve access.

As part of the project, road rehabilitation works will be carried out on Main Reef Road, Park Street and Treu Road.

The temporary road closure will be implemented at night during the relocation of optic cables.

Affected routes are Park Street in both directions; traffic from Treu Road towards the city; traffic from Main Reef Road eastern boundary turning into Park Street; and traffic from the city turning into Park Street.

Motorists traveling along these affected routes are also advised to travel at reduced speed and at a safe distance upon entry into the construction zone; and to be aware of construction workers on site.