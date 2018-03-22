Avaya Happiness Index makes Edison Awards cut

The Avaya Happiness Index, which securely collects and automatically analyzes customer interaction data from multiple sources across all channels in real time, has been named a 2017 Award Finalist for the Edison Awards.

The distinguished awards, inspired by Thomas Edison’s persistence and inventiveness, recognize innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy.

By combining blockchain architecture with automated data analysis, the Avaya Happiness Index solution delivers secure access to industry-wide, real-time competitive customer insights that organisations can use to stay competitive and drive customer loyalty.

The blockchain infrastructure securely collects and shares anonymous customer interaction data from a network of peers, while the realtime automated analysis of speech and text (chat, IM, email and SMS) interactions instantly identifies behaviours and trends, accelerating an organisation’s ability to anticipate requirements and proactively respond to customer demands.

“It’s exciting to see companies like Avaya continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking,” says Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director. “Edison Awards recognize game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”

Award winners will be announced on 11 April at the Edison Awards Annual Gala, held in the historic Ballroom of the Capitale in New York City.

“Customers told us that traditional analyst research — which lag current market conditions — delay their ability to respond quickly to user trends,” says Ahmed Helmy, director: advance solution architects international market (EMEA-APAC) at Avaya. “Our solution automatically collects and analyzes customer interaction data, and shares it online in real time to provide timely insights into behaviours across a peer network, without exposing sensitive information.”

Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3 000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledge the finalists’ success in meeting the award’s stringent criteria of quality.

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a charitable organisation dedicated to fostering future innovators.