Hisense SA adds three new smartphones

Hisense South Africa has added H11, F24 and E7 models to its Infinity line of affordable smartphones.

The latest additions to the series feature small bezels, with more that 80% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D glass displays and 5,99-inch screens with 18:9 aspect ratio, allowing for ease of use for the multi-window mode.

Infinity H11’s design offers an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and accelerometer. It allows for a ‘Double Tap Wake-up’, glove operation and wet-hand operation. The H11 has a 12MP Ultra pixel rear camera, and 16MP front camera – perfect for selfie taking.

The fingerprint sensor helps with for quick unlock, call answering and one touch camera access. The large capacity 3400mAh battery allows for 315 hours of standby time or 10 hours of HD video. The device has 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and allows for up to 128Gb expandable memory.

Hisense Infinity F24 has a high proportion metal body that provides a comfortable grip experience formed by carefully selected micron-grade sand particles. It has a 5P lens, 13-megapixel rear camera and 8MP front camera.

The F24’s 3400mAh battery charges based on intelligent dual-charge chip that spreads current and reduces heat to achieve 2A current while ensuring the safety. The enhanced fingerprint sensor supports all-dimensional identification and allows five group fingerprints inputting as well as fast unlocking the phone whether display is on or off. In terms of network and processing capabilities, the F24 has 4G LTE and a faster 1.5GHz Quad Core processor.

Both the F24 and H11 come with the Android Nougat (Android N) operating System. The Android N OS introduces the concept of “Doze” which improves battery life by 20% when on power-saving mode. It also supports a bundled notifications application, as well as Unicode 9, which comes with over 70 emoji icons. Cameras for both come with multiple shooting modes including Baby, HDR and V-gesture. The F24 is also easily accessible through the use of the fingerprint sensor, which can be used as a camera key.

The Hisense Infinity E7 is slightly smaller than the F24 and H11, at 5,5-inches, but has the same aspects and similar screen-to-body ratios. The display offers an immersive viewing experience that supports an HD resolution of 1440×640 pixels, and is easy to read from all angles due to the adoption of IPS technology.

The E7 features a 16MP rear camera, with a speedy focus feature, as well as panorama, HDR and more modes. The 8MP front camera has built-in Face Beauty and Smile Cap functions,. The Android smartphone comes with a MT6580, Quad-core 1.3GHz processor and offers a 1Gb RAM and 16Gb expandable memory, as well as a 2450 mAh battery that lasts 245 hours when on stand-by.

“We’ve added these to our line-up to offer our consumers a variety of products to suit their needs, but more importantly to provide technology that not only makes their lives easier, but is also durable and available at an accessible price point,” says Ryan Curling, Hisense South Africa’s marketing deputy executive.

“Our innovative range of mobile phones enables consumers to capture, share and celebrate meaningful life experiences, memories and moments, both big and small, all at the touch of a screen – allowing them to be the heroes of their own life story. For this reason, we have adopted the tagline ‘Do You. Do Life’, with ‘aim high’ being the underlying ethos.

“As a mobile brand designed to fit people’s lives, Hisense Mobile is utilising this strategy to encourage living life to the fullest, doing new things, stepping out of comfort zones and sharing experiences, because, at the end of the day, life is too short to do average.”