Management changes for T-Systems in SA

T-Systems South Africa (TSSA) has appointed Dineo Molefe, who has been chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for two years, as its new MD.

Current MD Gert Schoonbee will be handing over the reins to Dineo, effective 30 April 2018, after more than 18 years with T-Systems South Africa (TSSA), of which the last six have been as MD.

Molefe qualified as Chartered Accountant (CA) SA, completing a Masters in Commerce at the University of Johannesburg and the Advanced Management Programme at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School.

“On behalf of the majority shareholder, I thank Gert for his leadership of the South African operation and wish him all the best with his new endeavours in the social entrepreneurship space,” says Francois Fleutiaux, T-Systems international board member responsible for the IT division. “I would also like to congratulate Dineo and wish her all the best in her new role. After two years as CFO she has acquired a deep knowledge of the business making her the ideal person to lead TSSA.”

Schoonbee comments: “I am honoured to be handing over to Dineo and look forward to introducing her to our clients and stakeholders over the next six weeks as she takes over the reins. I could not think of a better qualified person to take T-Systems forward in South Africa.”

He adds that his future work will be outside of the IT outsourcing market.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at T-Systems, as well as with our clients, suppliers and partners as we continue shaping a new T-Systems in South Africa,” Molefe says. “I want us to become the leading provider of secure, cloud-based service in a world of increasingly inter-connected networks and devices.

“We are already well advanced in these plans to create a company that will nimbly adapt to new trends and meet rapidly changing client needs.”