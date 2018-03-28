BCX achieves ISO 20000-1 ITSM certification

BCX has achieved the coveted ISO 20000-1 IT Service Management certification, becoming only the second South African owned company to achieve this international standard.

The ISO 20000-1 certification is the globally recognised international standard for IT service management and is the global industry benchmark for IT services.

The ISO 20000-1 certification is awarded based upon design, transition, delivery and improvement of services that fulfil service requirements and provide value for both the customer and the service provider. B

CX chose to pursue this certification due to the realisation that it would give customers piece of mind around the company’s IT service management standards and processes.

“Achieving this certification is a true testament to BCX’s commitment to outstanding IT service and industry thought leadership,” says Jashwin Maharaj, managing executive of IT service management at BCX. “We have made growing the ICT sector in South Africa a top priority, and this certification proves that BCX is a South African technology company of note.”