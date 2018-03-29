Huawei unveils Huawei P20, P20 Pro

Huawei Consumer Business Group has unveiled the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones.

The Huawei P20 Pro features the world’s first Leica triple camera and both devices include AI advances.

“We look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to design and innovation,” says Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. “The Huawei P20 Series builds on the legacy of our collaboration with Leica. With a breakthrough triple camera on the Huawei P20 Pro, an advanced dual camera on the Huawei P20, and powerful artificial intelligence on both, today’s most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them.”

Key features of the Huawei P20 Series include:

* An advanced camera system, featuring a Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom on the Huawei P20 Pro, and a Leica dual camera on the Huawei P20;

* Photography features, including Master AI with AI-driven professional photography and Huawei AIS (AI Image Stabilisation);

* A design featuring barely-there bezels and all-new gradient colours;

* NPU on Kirin 970 and EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1.

Huawei also unveiled the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS (Race Sport).