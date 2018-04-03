Fujitsu rolls out refreshed Select partner program

Fujitsu today unveiled a refreshed Select partner program designed to give channel partners a boost in supporting their customers on their digital transformation journeys.

Based on direct feedback from current partners, enhancements include access to a broader portfolio of advanced technology solutions, dedicated initiatives for corporate resellers via the new Select Infinity track, and new Select Circle offerings for value-added channel partners and service providers – backed by an investment of 1-million euros in partner tools, including a revamped channel partner portal and a new mobile app.

Improvements to the Fujitsu channel program have been introduced in anticipation of the impact that digitalisation will have on channel partners – with end customers’ demands shifting from straightforward technology purchases to pay-as-you-go and as-a-service models.

Fujitsu’s 2018 Select partner program is designed to support its channel partners in their transition from resellers to providers of managed services by enabling them to embrace these new opportunities and become trusted advisors who can guide their customers on digital transformation journeys.

Dave Hazard, vice-president: channel and sales operations at Fujitsu in EMEIA, says: “Fujitsu’s human centric approach to innovation is centered around creating new value with digital technologies – and our partners are crucial to implementing this. Our 2018 Select partner program is a clear reflection of our intent to further expand the already significant percentage of business we do through our channel. We have enhanced our partner program based on feedback from our existing partners to now offer more opportunities than ever to create new revenue streams by gaining competence in new areas, and by selling complete technology solutions designed to meet current and future business needs.”

The refreshed program is enhanced with two targeted tracks: Select Infinity, designed to meet the specific needs of corporate resellers, and Select Circle, created for value-added channel partners and service providers. Partners invited to join the Select Infinity track benefit from the widest selection of products and services in addition to a boundary-less approach to delivering international projects.

The Select Circle track focuses on consultancies and service providers with expertise in advanced technology solutions such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Digital Infrastructures, and Future Workplace. Both new communities will receive personalized training programs, based on their individual requirements and business plans.

A recent survey into the perceptions and preferences of over 1 200 EMEIA Fujitsu partners also revealed an opportunity to enhance communication.

In addition to offering more opportunities for partners to stay up to date with products and technologies via webcasts and newsletters, Fujitsu is investing 1-million euros into providing improved partner tools. These include a revamped channel partner portal and a new mobile app to streamline processes.

Existing functions, including lead management, deal registration and special price requests, are simplified, while new functionality includes an easy-to-use e-procurement tool, and access to enhanced product information, real-time stock availability and sales promotions. Partners also gain access to an online chat function to help them quickly address commercial or technical questions.

To create new revenue streams for its partners, Fujitsu is opening up new elements of its portfolio to channel resellers. The most recent addition is Fujitsu’s security portfolio, while its Future Workplace solutions, including workstations and ultramobile premium mobile devices, and Digital Infrastructures, including Hybrid IT, data protection and integrated systems, remain the cornerstones of the portfolio available to partners. There are also plans to include solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and IoT later this year.

This expanded portfolio takes into account that businesses increasingly demand complete solutions rather than devices. To help channel partners transition into true co-creation partners for their customers, Fujitsu offers extensive training to support each technology area. Training includes pre-sales and technical instruction as well as solution selling. Channel partners choosing to specialize in a particular area benefit from a simplified process of achieving Fujitsu Select expert accreditation.