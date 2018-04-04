Fujitsu, NetApp debut NFlex solution

The NFlex Converged Infrastructure solution, developed and sold jointly by Fujitsu and NetApp, is now available to order in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Designed to take the complexity out of implementing and operating virtualized application environments in the data center, NFlex provides a simple, ready-to-run infrastructure solution for medium and large enterprises.

The NFlex Converged Infrastructure solution delivers modular system sizing, single-call support from Fujitsu and NetApp, and integrated system management.

The complete, pre-configured solution enables organisations to reduce implementation and operational costs and supports business growth by flexibly scaling compute and storage capacity. Thanks to flexible pre-configured expansion packs NFlex can be extended as workloads increase.

At the core of NFlex are the latest Fujitsu Primergy CX400 M4 servers and NetApp hybrid- and all-flash storage systems. The single-rack compute and storage solution provides enhanced service delivery and performance that can be tuned to business needs.

Whether on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid IT environments, NFlex boosts data center performance and productivity by delivering higher-value IT services at reduced costs.

Fujitsu and NetApp designed NFlex with ease of use in mind, building on 20 years of collaboration. A major focus was on greatly simplifying the end-to-end experience for customers, starting with purchase. This approach also applies to all stages of deployment and operation, extending to system support. The result is an IT infrastructure built on a combination of tried and tested, industry-leading technologies and underpinned by a strong industry partnership.