Gemalto adds KeySecure to NetApp

Gemalto’s SafeNet KeySecure has been validated for use with the latest release of NetApp Volume Encryption (NVE) data management solution.

As a result, NetApp customers do not need to encrypt the entire disk drive; they can choose to encrypt granularly at the volume level without the need and additional cost of purchasing self-encrypting drives (SEDs), while retaining key benefits such as centralised key management and access control, better compliance, and high availability.

Data privacy and data security continues to be a key focus for organisations, especially in light of industry compliance standards such as US health standard (HIPAA) or payment card standard (PCI-DSS) and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

SafeNet KeySecure centralises cryptographic processing, security policy and key management, while offering NetApp customers the ability to store and manage encryption keys centrally and separately, away from the encrypted data ensuring security and facilitating compliance.

“Data has become one of the most valuable assets for organizations, but as with anything with value, criminals are determined to get their hands on it,” says Todd Moore, Gemalto senior vice-president for encryption products. “With legislation forcing companies to reveal breaches such as the GDPR, which is due to come into effect in May, there will be nowhere for organizations to hide.

“This increase in attention means that they must find a way to control who has access to their data and ensure they’re putting in the necessary tools to protect it.”

The Gemalto SafeNet KeySecure solution builds on the NetApp Data Fabric software approach, which simplifies and integrates data management across the cloud and on premises to accelerate digital transformation. On top of having more granular data encryption and keeping keys separate, customers will have the freedom to choose any storage media, have flexible deployment options, audit trails, separation of duties and ecosystem support.

“The NetApp Alliance Partner Program enables us to join forces with the best and brightest in the industry, to address the storage and data infrastructure needs of today’s complex enterprise environments,” says Deepak Visweswaraiah, senior vice-president: manageability products and solutions group at at NetApp. “As a result of working with the world leader in digital security, we can now offer our customers peace-of-mind that their data is safe and compliant.”