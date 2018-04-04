Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent

Hyland, which provides software solutions for managing content, processes and cases, has completed the acquisition of the OneContent business from Allscripts, a provider of healthcare information technology solutions.

Effective immediately, OneContent’s associates and 350 customers will transition to Hyland.

The addition of OneContent deepens Hyland’s portfolio of healthcare solutions, a core focus for the company.

OneContent captures, indexes, stores and retrieves patient information, providing both the health information department and clinicians with access to data when and where they need it. This complements Hyland’s existing suite of content and image management solutions, creating a platform for managing clinical content across the enterprise.

“Today, we’re not only growing our portfolio, we’re also thrilled to grow the Hyland family by adding to our team of experts who deliver innovative, industry leading solutions for our customers,” says Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. “The addition of OneContent will further our mission of empowering healthcare providers by informing critical decision making and simplify information access and insight. We’re eager to bring that dedication to our new OneContent customers.”

Hyland plans to partner closely with Allscripts to support OneContent customers’ current solutions. This includes enhancing the platform with new features and functionality, refining the integration with Allscripts’ Paragon EHR system and leveraging the complementary capabilities of the Hyland Healthcare suite.

“OneContent is an ideal fit for Hyland Healthcare as we strive to provide the most comprehensive breadth of information management solutions in the industry,” says Susan deCathelineau, vice-president: global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. “We look forward to serving our new OneContent customers by building long-term relationships and working together to meet their strategic initiatives now and into the future as we evolve our offerings.”

Formerly known as Horizon Patient Folders (HPF) and recently acquired by Allscripts from McKesson, OneContent is primarily supported by a team that remains based in Alpharetta, Georgia.