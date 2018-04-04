Taxify launches driver safety feature

Ride-hailing service Taxify, in partnership with emergency assistance app Namola, have launched an in-app safety button that connects at risk drivers to emergency services.

Launched at the inaugural Taxify Driver Safety Summit in Johannesburg yesterday, the emergency button will address concerns around driver safety and security.

The integration is currently in its pilot phase, with plans to roll out to all drivers by the end of April.

“Rider and driver safety is our first and foremost priority. The safety button will allow Taxify drivers to access rapid deployment of the correct emergency response, should they find themselves in danger,” says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Taxify. “Namola are the leaders in community safety, we have a huge sense of relief in rolling out this partnership.”

Supported by Dialdirect Insurance, Namola, is a mobile app that helps users receive emergency assistance at the push of a button when they need it most. The app allows users to share their GPS co-ordinates, name and nature of the emergency with a 24/7 response call centre, which can verify incident details and connect to emergency medical services and SAPS.

The partnership will enable Taxify drivers to access the Namola functionality from within the Taxify app.

“Namola exists to help improve safety and security in South Africa. We are a community focused application that aims to get citizens the fastest help possible in any emergency,” says Namola CEO Peter Matthaei. “The partnership with Taxify will help alleviate some of the distressing situations that drivers can face. The app is available to all South Africans and has been found to be particularly useful in volatile areas.”

Launched in South Africa in 2016, Taxify is available in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.