IDC names top WLAN vendors

International Data Corporation (IDC) has published a new vendor assessment that profiles 11 vendors in the worldwide enterprise wireless local area network (WLAN) market.

The IDC MarketScape report ranked Cisco and Aruba-HPE as “Leaders” in the enterprise WLAN market for 2018.

Other vendors profiled in this IDC MarketScape analysis and ranked as either “Major Players” or “Contenders” in the market include (in alphabetical order): ADTRAN, Aerohive, Extreme, Fortinet, Huawei, Mojo, Riverbed/Xirrus, Ruckus/ARRIS, and Ubiquiti.

Three other companies are listed as “Vendors to Watch” in this market: Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Mist Systems and Cambium.

“Prospective enterprise WLAN customers have unprecedented choice from a pool of viable solutions,” says Brandon Butler, senior research analyst: network infrastructure at IDC. “There have been significant advancements in the WLAN market in recent years with vendors offering exciting new features that can help drive new business opportunities for enterprises.

“As organisations increasingly rely on wireless technologies to address business challenges, the importance of choosing the right vendor has risen considerably.”

When evaluating WLAN solutions, enterprises should focus on vendor support for mission critical applications and functionality, scalability, and ROI, among other factors. Vendors offer a range of deployment options for customers today (on-premise controller, virtualised controller, cloud-managed, among others) either directly or through channel partners and service providers, helping to alleviate some of these challenges.

Enterprises should identify the best architecture and consumption model for their particular deployment to ensure it meets organisational security and operation’s needs.