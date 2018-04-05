New president for Kyocera Document Solutions EMEA

Kyocera Document Solutions has appointed Takuya Marubayashi as the new president of the organisation’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operations from 1 April 2018.

Under the leadership of Marubayashi, the European headquarters will continue to deliver valuable products and services to its customers, sales companies, international partners and employees as the company drives its digital transformation and advances its efforts to be at the forefront of the document solutions industry.

Prior to his new role, Marubayashi was president of Kyocera Mita China Sales and Trading Corporation (now Document Solutions China) and also worked in the vital role of senior GM of the corporate sales division at Kyocera Document Solutions in Osaka, Japan.

Marubayashi comments: “It is both an honour the company has placed on me and a responsibility I take most seriously in accepting the role of President for Kyocera Document Solutions in EMEA. We are in the midst of our transformation journey, and I am confident that we have the right people with the expertise and knowledge to achieve our strategy, objectives and to maintain Kyocera as a sector leader.

“Our stakeholders and partnerships are of paramount importance to the company and I aim to build on these relationships by offering the best support, skills sets and document solutions products in the industry, whilst accompanying our customers on this digital journey.”

Marubayashi will further encourage the business’ strategy of diversification in the EMEA region. “As a company, KDE will continue expanding our business in regions where opportunities exist. However, what will remain vitally important is delivering a customer experience that makes a differential value within our various customer segments,” he adds.