Money App makes financial management easy

IMB Financial Services has launched the Money App, which will enable anyone in South Africa to access and manage their finances from their smartphone or tablet.

After successful beta testing the IMB Money App was officially launched on March 30, 2018 across both iOS and Android operating systems.

The Money App is available for free from the Google Play and Apple app stores and, at less than 10Mb in total size, won’t incur large data fees to download.

Once the IMB Money App is loaded onto a smartphone, customers can safely and conveniently check balances, access funds, manage their bills, and transfer money locally or outside of South Africa via their mobile devices.

Glen Jordan, director of IMB, explains: “IMB is not a debt counselling company or a traditional bank, but rather a fintech company that embraces technology and a client-centric business model to empower those who are either excluded from the banking system or those who are struggling with debt.

“We designed this App from the ground up to be secure, light on data requirements, and to offer the simplicity and convenience of internet banking to millions living in South Africans who may not qualify for a traditional banking account – including foreign nationals or those without sufficient FICA credentials such as a utility bill. With the IMB Money App.

“With the IMB Money App installed, our clients are empowered to take control of their own financial destiny,” e adds. “They can send money to friends or family inside and outside of South Africa with a few simple swipes on their phone or tablet. Once they link the IMB App to an IMB MasterCard they can withdraw cash from any ATM, pay bills directly, or purchase airtime, data and electricity from their phone or tablet any time of day.”

To support the roll-out of the Money across South Africa, IMB is training entrepreneurial partners to set up IMB Service Centres in their own communities to help customers load the app on their phones and assist with financial planning. “Currently we have 23 IMB service centre franchises servicing communities throughout South Africa with more coming on board every month,” says Jordan.