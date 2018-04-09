Canon cameras are tops – again

Canon’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and compact-system cameras) have maintained the number one share of the global market for 15 consecutive years1, from 2003 to 2017.

Canon develops the key components featured in its interchangeable-lens cameras – CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses. The company responds to the needs of a wide range of users through its camera line-up, catering to all levels of photography from beginner to professional and a total of 93 EF series interchangeable lenses.

In 2003, the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its EOS 300D digital camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the digital SLR market.

Since then, Canon has launched the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording.

The company has further bolstered the EOS line-up by continuing to introduce new products including accessories, interchangeable lenses and the EOS M series of compact-system cameras.

During 2017, Canon introduced the EOS 6D Mark II as part of an impressive line-up of interchangeable-lens camera products3 that supported the company’s achievement of a 15th consecutive year at the top of the global market.