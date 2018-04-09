Gabsten gains Commvault Service Advantage Plus partner status

Data Management Solution specialist, Gabsten Technologies, has recently received additional certifications from Commvault under the Commvault Service Advantage program for Advanced Architecture Design, Residency Specialisation as well as Remote Managed Services Specialisation.

With these specialisations Gabsten is now the only Commvault Service Advantage + Partner in the MESAT region. Prior to this latest round of certifications, Gabsten had been recognised by Commvault’s Service Advantage framework for specialisation in Implementation Foundations and Health Assessments.

While Gabsten has been a long time Commvault Partner (with a relationship spanning almost ten years), this latest accreditation proves Gabsten’s extensive experience in the deployment and management of Commvault’s suite of solutions.

Iniel Dreyer, Managing Director at Gabsten Technologies says, “Gabsten has successfully deployed, maintained and managed Commvault solutions since our inception in 2009. Over this time, we have received certifications at various levels across Commvault’s multi-tiered partner program, however, these latest Service Advantage + certifications reiterate our expertise with Commvault solutions and reaffirm our capability. We hope to use this experience to help forge more relationships with other Commvault partners and extend our reach throughout South Africa.”

These certifications were subject to rigorous qualification processes, which included having a set number of technically certified project managers and architects, as well as proven solution implementations – of which Gabsten boasts many. Gabsten’s entire staff undergo regular, extensive training and assessments to ensure that they continually meet Commvault’s stringent quality requirements.

Thomas Kestner, EMEA Director Technical Enablement at Commvault says, “I am excited and pleased to welcome Gabsten as our first Service Advantage + Partner in the MESAT region. With the completion of now, five, service specialisations, Gabsten has again proved their commitment and investment in providing a focussed set of service delivery competencies around our product and beyond to its customers. Complemented by an outstanding Commvault certification track record, its service team has continued to grow over the many years of our collaboration.”

Commvault keeps the program current by conducting a re-evaluation for certifications on an annual basis, ensuring that certified partners remain up to date with product and solution evolutions. New course material and training is also encouraged for every product update and release throughout the year.

According to Dreyer, maintaining Service Advantage + Partner status allows Gabsten to align with Commvault standards, which in turn enable it to work well with other Commvault partners. He says the drive to remain certified establishes a level of commitment to the program, allowing Gabsten to focus on the skills and knowledge required to deploy the right solution, every time.

“These certifications are differentiators and prove to the market that we operate at the same standard as Commvault’s own in-house teams,” adds Dreyer. “Customers and integrator partners alike, can trust that we have the skills to deliver their solutions according to Commvault trusted best practices and methodologies.”

“While we will continue to provide service and excellence to end users, our ultimate aim is to ensure that as many organisations as possible benefit from quality Commvault data management solutions. Working together with partners who can leverage our certified Service Advantage Partner skills, we can collectively ensure this happens,” Dreyer concludes.