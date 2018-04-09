Have your say about Sandton’s future

If you have a vision for the future of Sandton Central and the city of Joburg, now is the time to have your say and share your passion, insights and ideas.

With the recent approval of Johannesburg’s Spatial Development Framework 2040, the Department of Development Planning and Urban Management began reviewing the boundaries and controls of the urban areas within the city. They have assessed each key node with the aim of guiding and encouraging good urban growth and development.

The city has published its draft nodal review, which outlines its new development zone approach. The document also indicates the development guidelines for each of the city’s development zones.

The review is now open for its second round of public comment.

“This is something that everyone should be interested in and participate in. It lays the foundation for future of our city and decides what development will take place in the different areas of the city for the next two decades and beyond,” says Elaine Jack, city improvement district manager of Sandton Central Management District (SCMD).

The strategic development framework is also a foundation for the private and public sector to work together to develop assets and infrastructure in a way that produces exponential benefits for everyone.

Public comments on the draft nodal review can be made until 30 April 2018. It is available at http://bit.ly.nodal_rev_files with other information that tells you how to make a comment, representation or objection.