PayGate re-brands, extends reach into Africa

DPO Group (Direct Pay Online) is rolling up its southern African payment service providers (PSPs) into the consolidated brand of DPO PayGate.

In August 2017, DPO Group announced its acquisition of PayGate South Africa and Virtual Card Services (VCS) South Africa. The deal followed its previous acquisitions of PayGate, PayThru and VCS Botswana and Namibia.

The consolidated DPO PayGate is now the biggest PSP in Southern Africa and supports payments for tens of thousands of merchants in the region. The broader DPO Group in Africa, collectively services more merchants in more countries in Africa than any other payments service provider.

“PayGate will be adopting the DPO Group brand identity, but the real story is the collective benefit we now offer our customers,” says Peter Harvey, MD of DPO PayGate. “DPO PayGate can now provide our merchants with a truly pan-African payment solution.

“Previously companies looking to access customers on the continent had to sign up with different payments service providers in each region and each country where they did business. Now organisations can reach their customers in more than 14 African countries through a single integration into the DPO Group, via DPO Paygate South Africa.”

In the last year the DPO Group has established legal entities in more than 14 countries throughout Africa. The group has also opened new offices in Johannesburg, which will be the customer service hub for the southern region, augmenting its existing Cape Town headquarters.

While the VCS brand will be discontinued, current VCS merchants will not experience any changes and will also benefit from the added clout of the new DPO PayGate offering. The SID Instant EFT solution also forms part of the DPO Group and will continue as a standalone entity from a brand perspective.

“DPO PayGate clients now have access to a complete bouquet of payment offerings including card, Instant EFT, and app-based payments such as Zapper and MasterPass,” says Harvey. “We offer a one stop solution to all organisations from start-up to enterprise. We take away the pain of multiple platform integrations and have a single sign-up agreement with a number of banks.

“The power of DPO PayGate lies in our ability to quickly and simply take organisations from sign-up to revenue generation, anywhere in Africa.”

Eran Feinstein, CEO of the DPO Group, adds: “For the DPO Group, South Africa is an important market, which presents its own unique challenges and opportunities. DPO PayGate will manage this large market by utilising high-end technology, engaging and leading a highly skilled team, and maintaining the highest standards in the industry.”