Makhohliso takes top SA job at Software AG

Kholiwe Makhohliso has been appointed as Software AG’s country leader for South Africa, effective 1 April.

She takes over from Mohamed Cassoojee, who decided to leave the business at the end of February.

Makhohliso has more than 22 years of experience in various businesses. She joined Oracle in July 2011 as a head of public sector applications, moving to senior director then country MD and technology leader of Oracle South Africa.

She previously worked for Accenture for seven years where she held various roles including senior manager: consulting, business development executive and sales director. Prior to that she was a senior auditor at PDB Pretorius Dondashe, where she completed her audit articles.