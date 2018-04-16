Commvault expands Azure integration

Commvault has expanded integration with Microsoft Azure Stack, enabling enterprises to simplify migration, management, protection and activation of data on the Microsoft Azure public cloud, the Azure Government Cloud, and other hybrid cloud infrastructure.

With the Commvault Data Platform, enterprises using on-premises Azure Stack hybrid clouds in hybrid environments have the data management capabilities they need to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, helping them increase agility, reduce risk and improve business outcomes.

Commvault allows global corporations, small businesses, healthcare organisations, public agencies and managed service providers to easily use Azure Stack as a Commvault appliance, with all of Commvault’s capabilities running and managed from the Azure Stack.

In addition, with Commvault software, they can quickly migrate data and workloads back and forth between Azure Stack hybrid clouds, Azure public cloud, other clouds, on-premises and legacy infrastructures.

The Commvault Data Platform also enables enterprises to protect, archive, move and search data on Azure Stack private clouds, helping them find data for e-Discovery or data privacy compliance purposes, recover data after a ransomware attack or other data disasters, and activate data with analytics and other data analysis tools.

Commvault has strengthened its integration with Azure Stack, providing new capabilities to Azure Stack users that help them further accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, including:

* Microsoft OneDrive for Business Content Data Indexing: Commvault software now enables users to both index and search OneDrive for Business documents saved on Azure Stack hybrid clouds. OneDrive for Business content can easily be searched with other heterogeneous data including Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SharePoint.

* Enhanced Flexibility and Options for Customers: New Commvault Software-as-a-Service capabilities build on Commvault’s existing support for customers running Commvault Software on premises, from Azure public cloud, Azure Stack and Commvault Appliances.

* Compliance Apps: Commvault’s new Compliance Apps enable enterprises to discover, monitor, and manage personally identifiable information (PII) on Azure Stack. With these apps, administrators can quickly process data requests from end-users and meet other data privacy regulatory requirements, such as those mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

* Live Sync SQL Databases in Full Recovery Mode: Commvault’s new Live Sync for Microsoft SQL Server automatically replicates changes captured by backups for a production SQL database on an Azure Stack private cloud to another SQL server, after every backup job, without any additional overhead to the production server.

* Full VM (virtual machine) protection and recovery availability for IaaS: Commvault enables organisations to protect and recover their full Azure Stack VMs to the existing Azure Stack or to a different Azure Stack.

* Granular recovery of files, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Active Directory object/attributes and folders in VM: Commvault provides customers simplified capabilities to restore files and folders in a VM.

* Application protection: Commvault can provide additional protection beyond VM backup and recovery by leveraging Commvault’s 30-plus application, database and file system plug-ins to protect the data.

* Migration to Azure Stack: By leveraging its application and file system plug-in, Commvault can provide a simplified process to migrate an organizations data to Azure Stack.

* Flexible Storage Tiering: Makes it easier and more cost effective to move data between Azure Stack private clouds and Azure Hot, Cool and Archive Blob Storage.

* Single Data Management Solution: Enables Azure Stack to be a Data Management Appliance with Commvault.

* Multi-tenancy and self-service: Allows users to seamlessly and securely manage data across Azure Stack hybrid environments.

* Full access for e-discovery: Like all Commvault solutions, data stored via Azure Stack will be accessible for responding to e-discovery requests and Cognitive Services.

“Commvault is building upon our 18 year-long collaboration with Microsoft by delivering customers the same powerful data management capabilities for Microsoft Azure Stack as we provide for Azure public cloud and other infrastructure,” says Randy De Meno, chief technologist: Microsoft products and Microsoft partnerships at Commvault. “Azure Stack, in combination with Commvault, provides enterprises with an excellent on-premises private cloud solution for their hybrid cloud environments, and managed service providers with a great new way to offer Commvault SaaS services to their customers.”

“Microsoft Azure customers benefit from the flexibility to manage data across storage types, both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Tad Brockway, GM: Azure storage at Microsoft. “Commvault’s expanded integration with Microsoft Azure Stack helps our mutual customers reduce risk and complexity, and benefit from consistency across their entire technology stack.”