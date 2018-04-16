FCM Connect adds travel security

FCM’S new technology suite, FCM Connect, gives travellers, bookers and managers critical safety and duty of care support via Secure, a risk management solution customised to each client’s requirements.

Secure features include itinerary based traveller tracking, colour-coded risk mapping; flight tracking for aircraft incidents or cancellation; real-time security alerts and high-level country and city risk ratings.

In addition, Secure features a ‘report my location’ opt-in feature displaying the whereabouts of anyone in the organisation who is travelling and has reported in via Connect’s mobile app.

Secure’s dashboard is fully integrated with FCM Connect’s innovative HUB interface giving travel managers drill down capability. The dashboard also allows managers to forward plan in terms of travel risk as it displays a breakdown of employees travelling this week, next week and in two weeks’ time

A trigger-based reporting feature means when a critical alert comes in, Secure automatically generates a report detailing travellers affected based on location and date range.

Secure also allows travel managers to set up monthly reports to evaluate the impact on their company’s travel, plan for the future, refine risk management policy and develop traveller readiness, for example in terms of how to be prepared to deal with strike disruption.

Euan McNeil, GM of FCM Travel Solutions South Africa, comments: “We live and work in a world where not a week seems to go by without an incident that threatens safety, whether that be a terrorist attack, natural disaster or political unrest.

“Moreover, travellers also face potential disruption from flight delays and cancellations. Duty of care is understandably high on every corporate’s agenda so it’s important to have a comprehensive travel risk management solution in place.

“Secure gives travel managers the support they need to focus on their duty of care obligations; it gives bookers accurate information about their travellers’ whereabouts to inform them of potential disruptions or threats; and it gives travellers the confidence of knowing that they will be looked after if their safety is at risk.”