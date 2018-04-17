Pansmart, Multisource collaborate in Africa

Pansmart, a Panasonic telecommunications and security distributor in South Africa, has partnered with converged technology provider Multisource Africa (MSA).

The partnership sees MSA onboarded as Pansmart’s African distribution partner, providing MSA access to the full suite of Panasonic PBX and unified communications, CCTV, and video conferencing platforms and solutions into the local channel and across Africa.

Pansmart has long specialised in Panasonic’s voice, video, and CCTV-focused products and services, and the partnership with MSA is a natural next step.

“MSA is elated with the decision to partner with Pansmart, and ultimately Panasonic, in this exclusive distribution agreement. We were very specific in terms of our selection criteria; we wanted a partner that shared our values, channel focus and commitment to delivering quality products and solutions into Africa,” says MSA’s chief operating officer, Jono Williamson.

Besides exclusively distributing Panasonic’s range of PABX, CCTV and video conferencing platforms, MSA also distributes third-party Internet of Things solutions, voice gateways, managed Internet routers and firewall systems into the South African and African channels.

MSA has five subsidiaries that combine radio, wireless, voice, video, and IP technologies It provides complete end-to-end solutions that include infrastructure, two-way radio, and communications.