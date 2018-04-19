Lenovo signs up sports sponsorships

Lenovo has entered into a multi-year sponsorship partnership with Scuderia Ferrari – starting with the 2018 season which kicked off in Melbourne on 25 March.

The partnership will see brand exposure through the placement of the Lenovo logo on the side wing and front suspension of the Scuderia Ferrari 2018 F1 single-seater as well as team uniforms and on the arm of drivers’ racing suits.

Lenovo will also be providing products (ThinkPad laptops and Miix tablets) to be used by Scuderia Ferrari on and off the track.

Gianfranco Lancii, corporate president and chief operating officer at Lenovo, says: “Lenovo is happy to partner with Scuderia Ferrari and to get close to one of the most iconic global brands, recognized for excellence in design, performance and innovation – all values that are important to Lenovo.

“The combination of the global platform of Formula One and the Ferrari brand is the perfect opportunity for us to further grow the Lenovo brand on the world stage.”

Lenovo has also signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Ducati Team competing in the MotoGP World Championship.

The partnership also includes co-development and collaboration on product R&D as part of a programme to further accelerate the team’s progress and success.

Lanci comments: “MotoGP is growing in global attention and stature and is fast becoming a sport watched by millions across the world. Ducati’s 90-year heritage and focus on innovation, speed and performance aligns very well to our own story as a company and what drives our product development.

“Not only are we thrilled about the brand visibility the partnership will drive, but also the opportunity to have Lenovo products at the heart of driving the teams progress and ambitions.”

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali adds: “It gives us great pleasure to announce this very important partnership with Lenovo, one of the world’s largest producers of personal computers and leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial and data center technology.

“In order to face successfully the new challenges, both on track in MotoGP and inside our company, we need to foster Ducati’s IT and digital capabilities and we will do it thanks to partners like Lenovo and its powerful and versatile computer hardware.

“At the same time, Ducati’s race and production bikes will be a perfect environment to test the latest Lenovo technologies in a partnership that we feel sure will be a very successful one.”