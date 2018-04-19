SA, Ghana win gold in Huawei competition

Huawei has hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the Huawei ICT Skill Competition Southern Africa, which was held in the region for the first time.

The competition garnered over 1 000 participating students from more than eight universities in various countries across sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria.

Students from Ghana and South Africa won first prize in the Enterprise Network and Enterprise Cloud categories, respectively.

Aimed at universities and students, the program seeks to unearth and nurture the region’s finest ICT talent. In line with Huawei’s mandate to support governments’ digitisation strategies, national visions and plans for growth of critical industries, the competition is specifically designed to foster development for the next generation responsible for driving digital transformation.

The competition was introduced to the region as a critical initiative for enhancing the quality of future African ICT professionals, a key pillar in national agendas of building knowledge-based economies. It aims to increase national ICT competitiveness to support local communities.

The winners of the competition received certificates, trophies, and prizes. Additionally, six of them will have an opportunity to participate in the global finals which hold in company’s international headquarters in China and meet with the brand’s leadership. They will gain unrivaled exposure to Huawei’s expertise in telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer business.

Excellent Tutor Awards were also presented to four teachers, together with four universities which were awarded with Best University prizes.

“Building a pool of high quality ICT talent is a critical success factor for governments aiming to transition to knowledge-based economies,” says Michael Meng, services director of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the Southern Africa region. “As one of the world’s leading innovators, knowledge transfer has always a core pillar of the Huawei ethos.

“Combining this with our commitment to support governments in the region as they work towards achieving their national vision goals, we are proud of the ICT Skill Competition. The platform has demonstrated beyond a doubt that the young talent in Sub-Saharan Africa has the potential to mature into world-class experts. Today, we re-dedicate ourselves to working even more closely with students across the region to better equip the next generation of technology leaders.”

As a global leading ICT equipment and service provider, Huawei certification’s system has become talent development and rating standards recognised in the ICT industry. In South Africa, Huawei is already collaborating extensively with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the University of Johannesburg (UJ), as well as University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) to further Huawei certifications in support of a subsequent career in the ICT industry.

Going forward, Huawei will increase collaborations with Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academies (HAINA for short, otherwise known as Huawei ICT Academy) and other universities to lead technical certification in the ICT industry, cultivate future ICT professionals, and build a healthy ecological chain.