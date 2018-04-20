Applications Architecture Specialist (2004)

Role Description:

Applications Architecture Specialist

Permanent

Cape Town CBD

EE

The successful Specialist will have the following accountabilities and outcomes:

Provision of Application Architecture Frameworks, Principles, Patterns, Roadmaps and Governance

Create and maintain the overall application architecture and related governance by developing and applying architectural frameworks, principles, patterns, policies and governance models in order to ensure applications are used optimally to automate business processes and functions effectively

Evaluation, Selection and Design of the application related components of Projects and other Initiatives Lead

Oversee application architecture quality by ensuring projects and other initiatives enabled by application products and services follow application architecture and governance frameworks, principles, patterns and best practices in order to maintain design quality standards, ensure that applications are shared and leveraged optimally and prevent unnecessary time, effort and cost impacts associated with duplication, complexity and inefficient use of applications across the organization

Application Portfolio Building and Maintainance

Establish and oversee the application portfolio by identifying, updating, categorizing, reviewing and publishing the current inventory of application products and services for the use of stakeholders and to enable effective reporting and analytics on applications to support decision making and planning

Lead The Analysis of Application Requirements and Make Recommendations

Oversee application requirements gathering and analysis by coaching and guiding solution architecture and system specialists on analysis and design tasks related to specific solutions and making design recommendations in order to maintain an optimized, cost efficient and functionally effective application architecture across the organisation

Skills and Experience:

Minimum Qualification, Accreditation & Experience:

NQF Level 7 (Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Engineering, Commerce or other related fields)

Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF

8 Years Application Architecture Experience Including Design, Analysis and Implementation of Complex Solutions with 5 Years in Project Management OR Leading Design and Implementation Initiatives

Nice to haves (but not required)

Advantageous Qualification, Accreditation & Experience:

Honors/Postgraduate Diploma

Certification in specific applications e.g. SAP, Microsoft

Application development and workflow products e.g. Sharepoint, Service now, .Net

Microsoft and/or SAP applications

Enterprise Content Management systems e.g. SharePoint and OpenText

Application development methodologies e.g. Agile, Scrum, waterfall

Contact: Liesl.deBruyn@eoh.com

