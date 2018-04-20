Automated Tester

The Automation Tester is accountable for automation testing in support of relevant development and change initiatives. The Automation Tester is also responsible for the establishment of an automation testing centre of expertise within company.The Automation Tester provides assistance with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. Recommendations for automation framework improvements and upgrades based on the experience gained during the automation phase of the software testing must also be documented.

Qualification/s & Experience Formal Education Matric

Ideally, a diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited school. Experience Required Previous experience (5+ years) in Software Test Automation; Hands-on experience developing automated test cases and test plans, the creation of automation frameworks, specifically Cucumber/Ruby and Appium on iOS platform Knowledge & skills Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams; Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies Competencies Keen attention to detail;

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities;

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment;

Experience working both independently and, in a team,-oriented, collaborative environment;

Ability to work under tight timeframes

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to

