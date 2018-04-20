Automation Tester

|Formal Education
|Matric
Ideally, a diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited school.
|Experience Required
Previous experience (5+ years) in Software Test Automation;
Hands-on experience developing automated test cases and test plans, the creation of automation frameworks, specifically Cucumber/Ruby and Appium on iOS platform
|Knowledge & skills
Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams;
Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies
|Competencies
|Keen attention to detail;
Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities;
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment;
Experience working both independently and, in a team,-oriented, collaborative environment;
Ability to work under tight timeframes
- 1. Job Content
2.1 Job Specific requirements:
|Key Performance Area
|Measurement Areas
|Quality Requirements/Standards
Testing
Discipline Specific Output/Task
|nbsp; Accountable for automated testing in support of all development and change initiatives .
|nbsp; Establish and govern an automated testing capability within the company.
|nbsp; Accountable for defect risk analysis and reporting such to project manager and program manager.
|nbsp; Develop, enhance and maintain defect management procedure and tools.
|nbsp; Facilitate and manage automated testing initiatives to reduce testing cycle on repeatable tasks.
nbsp; Accountable for extracting requirements from analysis document and ensuring test coverage
nbsp; Execute test cases on solution and its related sub-systems
nbsp; Escalate perceived risks to quality and include suggested action plans to manage risks and issues.
Generic Management Functions
|nbsp; Establish an automation testing centre of expertise within the company
|nbsp; Provide testing competency to the solution delivery supply chain.
|nbsp; Facilitate handover to Business for User Acceptance Testing and sign-off.
|nbsp; Establish and manage the central knowledge repository for automated testing documentation.
|nbsp; Responsible for monitoring and reporting the overall progress of all automation tasks against plans to all stakeholders.
|nbsp; Increase Performance and Capability within domain through effective knowledge transfer within the automation testing competency centre.
|nbsp; Required to stay abreast of technology and framework trends in area of testing.
Capacity Planning Component
|nbsp; Responsible for the operational capacity management and planning
Quality Assurance Component
|nbsp; Ensure that appropriate quality assurance procedures are put in place to ensure successful testing delivery.
|nbsp; Accountable for ensuring the review of all automation test artifacts.
Method of Work
|nbsp; Responsible for the application of automation frameworks (methodologies, tools and techniques supporting the SDLC) that are utilised within the testing domain.
nbsp; Establish and manage a Quality strategy and framework.
Governance Component
|nbsp; Ensure conformance to IT policy, architecture and standards within domain.
|nbsp; Ensure that appropriate governance procedures are followed to ensure successful delivery within domain.
HR Component
|nbsp; Administer performance evaluations on all direct reports.
|nbsp; Establish and maintain job descriptions.
nbsp; Ensure timeous submission of leave and sick leave forms.
nbsp; Ensure weekly compilation and sign-off of timesheets.