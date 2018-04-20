Business Analyst

Our client, one of the biggest technology-based solutions company is looking for an Business Analyst, based in the Northern Suburbs.

This role, you will be responsible for the operational efficiency and excellence of the clients related Enforcement, ITS and Public Transport systems.

You will design and document work flow, manage and provide solutions to new business unit ideas, trends and concepts appropriately through the latest technological paths.

Cape Town, Northern Suburbs

The key responsibilities will be:

– Determine business/ system requirements, through interviews with various parties: end users, clients, operations managers, branch managers, consultants, systems architects and developers, Compile/ review functional specifications

– Identify processes to improve operational efficiency

– Address any Technical Issues or Discussions around Software Design

– Oversee Technical Design and Implementation

Skills required:

– Background in Software Development Projects and Methodologies

– Proven Track Record as Business Analyst / Functional Specialist

– Actual Software Development Experience is a bonus

– Experience with Oracle (SQL) would be an advantage

