Business Intelligence Service Line Manager

The Business Intelligence (BI) Service Line Manager is expected to take control in leading a team focusing on applications and integration in a high performing BI working environment. This position’s primary responsibility is ensuring organisational effectiveness by providing leadership for the organisation’s financial and IT functions. This is a service line management role encompassing operational delivery of the BI platform.

What will you do:

– Responsible for all activities relating to the operation of data, communication and processing equipment and services including the server infrastructure and peripheral equipment in large, complex operations

– Manages the functions within the operations environment

– Assigns personnel to projects when necessary

– Reviews and evaluates work and prepares performance reports

– Confers with and advises subordinates on administrative policies and procedures, technical problems, priorities and methods

– Consults with personnel in other information system sections to coordinate activities

– Prepares activity and progress reports regarding the computer operations section

General Administrative Responsibilities:

– Negotiate and establish SLA / contract details with Group partners and manage these

– Ensure that the Service Levels are maintained in accordance with SLA commitments

– Manage On-Site and Off-Site Sub-Contractors in diverse environments

– Define SLA Financial reporting metrics

– Ensure project methodology standards are maintained

– Negotiate, plan and manage Group projects and other related activities

– Manage user expectations and relationships

– Compile and document a strategic plan/roadmap for BI Services

Day-to-day Responsibilities:

– Ensure operation uptime SLA’s are achieved

– Manage incidents and requests

– Ensure Change management control is enforced

– Attend the necessary operational and change forums

– Engage with Project stakeholders to ensure alignment in terms of business requirements and supply of services

– Design and implement processes that will support BI functions/services; SDLC, License management framework etc.

– Ensure development standards are followed by teams across technology components namely; SAP HANA, SAP Business Objects, Teradata, Attunity, Informatica

– Improve the operational systems, processes and policies in support of organisations mission

– Specifically, support better management reporting, information flow and management, business process and organisational planning

– Manage and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of support services (HR, IT and Finance), through improvements to each function as well as coordination and communication between support and business functions

– Play a significant role in long-term planning, including an initiative geared toward operational excellence

– Oversee overall financial management, planning, systems and controls

– Day to day management of the BI outsource partners

– Report to the HOD: BI on all critical infrastructure issues and changes

– Communicate with Business regarding Change Control windows and potential down time

– Recommend environment changes to be in line with Best Practice

– Manage costs in line with budgetary constraints

– Ensure SOP’s are in place

– Ensure environmental documentation and flow diagrams are up to date

– Project manage new infrastructure projects

– Prepare technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information and trends

– Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies

Qualification & Experience

– Degree or National Diploma (3years) within Information System Technology or

– 8 to 10 years related experience within Information Technology environment

– Must be a South African Citizen

Personal Attributes

– Interpersonal savvy

– Decision quality

– Plans and aligns

– Optimises work processes

Core Competencies

– Being resilient

– Collaborates

– Cultivates innovation

– Customer focus

– Drives results

