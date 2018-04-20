C# ASP.NET WEB DEVELOPER

Job Outputs
– Work closely with developers, QA and product owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the 24.com platforms
– Take development lead on larger complex projects
– Drive low-level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions
– Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group
– Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members
– Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products
– Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred
– 6+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#
– Solid Visual Studio experience
– Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming
– Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery, Knockoutjs)
– Experience in HTML and CSS
– Experience in restful services using Web API
– Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures
– Experience in source control (Git)
Bonus skills
– Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo)
– Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform)
– Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies
– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies
– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load
– Experience in Jira
Skills and Competencies
– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner
– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary
– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance
– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them
– Ability to easily share ideas
– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
– Being pro-active and self-managing
We offer
– A market-related salary (with various options to structuring your salary package)
– Flexible working hours (core hours are between 09:30 and 15:00), including one work-from-home day in a two-week sprint
– Free secure parking
– A coffee barista, regular Friday socials, quarterly team building – generally a great working environment!
– Discounted rates on DSTV subscriptions (up to 60%) for you and three family members or friends