C# ASP.NET WEB DEVELOPER

Job Outputs

– Work closely with developers, QA and product owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the 24.com platforms

– Take development lead on larger complex projects

– Drive low-level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions

– Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group

– Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members

– Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products

– Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments

Qualifications and Experience

Essential

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred

– 6+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#

– Solid Visual Studio experience

– Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming

– Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery, Knockoutjs)

– Experience in HTML and CSS

– Experience in restful services using Web API

– Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures

– Experience in source control (Git)

Bonus skills

– Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo)

– Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform)

– Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies

– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies

– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load

– Experience in Jira

Skills and Competencies

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner

– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary

– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance

– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them

– Ability to easily share ideas

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

– Being pro-active and self-managing

We offer

– A market-related salary (with various options to structuring your salary package)

– Flexible working hours (core hours are between 09:30 and 15:00), including one work-from-home day in a two-week sprint

– Free secure parking

– A coffee barista, regular Friday socials, quarterly team building – generally a great working environment!

– Discounted rates on DSTV subscriptions (up to 60%) for you and three family members or friends

